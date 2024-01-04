(Bloomberg) -- The stocks and bond of Korea’s Taeyoung Engineering & Construction slid again on Thursday, with the embattled builder’s biggest creditor urging it to come up with a plan for tackling its debts.

The company’s stock plummeted as much as 18% and its 2024 won note also declined, suggesting investors are ill at ease after the firm, which provides civil engineering and construction services, asked to reschedule its debts.

Korean officials are bracing for trouble in the real estate market, under pressure from rising interest rates and a sluggish economy, part of a trend also evident in Europe and the US as the era of cheap money ends and some borrowers stumble. Even though Taeyoung E&C is only Korea’s 16th-largest construction firm, it is garnering attention as a harbinger of what may lie in store.

Taeyoung’s shares were down 5.2% at 1:26 p.m. in Seoul on Thursday, while the bond fell to 62% of its par value. That’s the note’s fifth decline in six sessions.

Korea relies on short-term debt to finance construction, and the default of an amusement park developer on this type of asset-backed security rocked its credit market in 2022. The government was forced to step in to stave off a full-blown crisis.

Taeyoung is more exposed than its peers to project financing guarantees, and the builder last week asked creditors to revise the payment terms of its debt.

The company says it has discussed the sale of assets and provision of collateral, restructuring and cost reduction with creditors. But Korea Development Bank, its largest creditor, has expressed reservations and urged it to present a plan.

Taeyoung’s third-quarter financial report lists total borrowings of 2.2 trillion won ($1.7 billion), with KDB the biggest lender. Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd., Woori Financial Group Inc. and Hana Financial Group Inc. also feature on the list.

