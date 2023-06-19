11h ago
Korea’s Wealth Fund Bets on Alternative Assets (Video)
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- As major geopolitical and economic uncertainties loom large, South Korea’s sovereign wealth fund is aiming to maximize its permitted allocation toward alternative assets. Bloomberg’s David Ingles sat down exclusively with Seoungho Jin, Chairman and CEO of Korea Investment Corporation. In his first ever TV interview, he makes the case for taking half a step back from public-market stocks and bonds.
