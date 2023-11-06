(Bloomberg) -- Short sellers are facing the heat in South Korea once again, with regulators reimposing a full ban on the practice of selling borrowed shares in a controversial move that’s come just months before general elections.

While the decision is sure to please the legions of local retail investors who have repeatedly complained about the impact of short-selling on the nation’s $1.7 trillion equity market, it is raising alarm bells for global hedge funds and banks that regularly deploy the trading tactic.

“There is a possibility that international investors may lose trust and opportunities in the Korean market,” said Wongmo Kang, an analyst at Exome Asset Management. “Without the ability for investors to express a view that markets and individual stocks are ‘mispriced’ to the upside, stock markets lose long-term credibility on the world stage.”

The Financial Services Commission’s order to prohibit new short-selling positions on stocks in the Kospi 200 Index and Kosdaq 150 Index through the end of June 2024 left many market watchers surprised. After all, just earlier this year authorities said they would consider the possibility of a complete resumption of short-selling practices in 2023 to allow greater access to foreign funds and help Korea get an upgrade to developed-market status in MSCI Inc.’s indexes.

That goal has been complicated by Sunday’s move, with some observers saying that broad outright bans like this only make the market less transparent and therefore less attractive.

“It does compromise their status and certainly would hold them back from achieving developed-market status,” said Gary Dugan, chief investment officer at Dalma Capital Management Ltd. “Given that there is an immediate ban there will be an initial sharp move higher in stock prices of companies that have had some short selling,” but the impact may be limited given low levels of short positions in the overall market, he said.

‘Last Resort’

Calls for restrictions on short-selling are not uncommon around the world, especially in times of market volatility. A number of nations including South Korea have even outlawed naked short-selling — a practice that involves shorting shares without borrowing them first.

Other markets such as the Philippines are gradually thawing on short-selling practices as a way to facilitate appropriate valuation of stocks and give investors more options. The nation on Monday began allowing short-selling on some stocks, realizing a proposal first put forward in 1996.

What’s baffling some analysts is the timing of the South Korea ban.

It is “unusual” as authorities are comprehensively prohibiting short selling at a time when there is no major external risk, said Huh Jae-Hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. South Korea had banned short selling during the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, amid the euro-zone debt crisis and the US sovereign downgrade in 2011, and then again during the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Korean stocks had actually been doing quite well earlier this year, surging on frenzied retail buying of electric-vehicle battery names and institutional purchases of chip stocks related to the artificial intelligence theme.

Concerns over geopolitical tensions and high interest rates reversed the rally in recent months, driving the Kospi into a technical correction and nearly erasing its gain for the year. Even before Monday’s sharp rally, the gauge was up almost 6% in 2023 versus a 0.6% advance in the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

“Banning short-selling is like removing a lighthouse during a storm,” said Kher Sheng Lee, Asia-Pacific co-head of the Alternative Investment Management Association, a global industry body whose members oversee more than $2.5 trillion of assets in hedge and private credit funds. “It not only strips the market of its vital pricing signals but also dries up liquidity - the very lifeblood of trading. Such bans should be a last resort.”

‘Political Move’

Meanwhile, the immediate market reaction was euphoric, with the Kospi jumping 5.7% in Monday’s session, the most since March 2020. Stocks that had recently witnessed an increase in short-selling — including LG Energy Solution Ltd. and Posco Future M Co. — were among the biggest contributors to the benchmark’s advance.

“It’s a happy day for retail investors,” said An Hyungjin, chief executive officer and fund manager at Billionfold Asset Management. “There seem to be a lot of short squeezes, mostly from foreign funds that have been holding short positions. It appears that there will be additional short covering in the coming days.”

Some ruling party lawmakers had urged the government to temporarily end the selling of borrowed shares after retail investors staged protests. South Korea is set to conduct general elections for the National Assembly in April and public perception of short-selling remains deeply negative in the nation. That’s even though it accounts for a tiny portion of the market — about 0.6% of the Kospi’s market value and 1.6% of the Kosdaq’s, according to exchange data.

“The chance of this ban being part of a strategy to win votes couldn’t be ruled out, considering how unpopular short-selling is among retail investors,” said Hong Sung-gul, professor of public administration at Kookmin University in Seoul. “But with the elections half-a-year away and likely to be dominated by new agenda between now and then, it’s hard to say this ban would move the needle.”

Lee Bokhyun, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, rebutted the view that the broadened suspension was politically motivated, adding that it was necessary to protect retail investors and improve the short-selling mechanism. The financial watchdog recently said it plans a probe into trades by global investment banks with a view to root out so-called “naked” short-selling. Earlier in October, the FSS proposed record fines on two global banks for “routinely and intentionally” engaging in the illegal practice.

“There’s no data on the size of naked short selling in South Korea” and while short-selling accounts for a small part of stock transactions overall, public distrust toward the practice runs high, said Shu-Feng Wang, an associate professor at Ajou University. “Rather than probing short-selling transactions after they are conducted, the government should come up with measures to improve transparency” so that naked shorts can be prevented in advance, she said.

