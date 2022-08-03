(Bloomberg) -- While the Bank of Korea has hiked steadily during a yearlong tightening cycle, Governor Rhee Chang-yong signaled July’s 50 basis-point move is unlikely to be repeated due to mounting risks.

The central bank is set to stick to 25 basis-point increments as it monitors the impact of higher interest rates on record household debt, amid rising credit concerns and a clouded economic outlook. The following five charts illustrate why the BOK is turning more cautious.

South Korea’s household debt-to-income ratio was 171.1% at the end of last year, among the world’s highest. Most of that borrowing is to buy property -- and the ratio kept rising even as rates were raised.

At some point higher borrowing costs could set off a sharp correction in the housing market, which “reigns as the king of assets in Korea,” according to Yoon Yeo-sam, an analyst at Meritz Securities. That could threaten the economy more than a drop in stocks or bonds, he said.

The share of households with variable-rate loans is the highest since 2014, meaning more South Koreans see their repayments rise in line with BOK moves than in the previous tightening cycle of 2017-2018.

Concerned about this, Rhee and Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho recently agreed to outlay more than 400 billion won ($305 million) in funds aimed at bringing that share down below 73% from 77.7% at present.

Private banks are taking the debt issue more seriously, too. A BOK survey released last month showed lenders expect credit risks among households to rise this quarter to roughly the same level as seen at the beginning of the pandemic.

Banks have already begun to curtail lending. Growth in bank loans to households slowed to 2.8% in April from 6.2% in January on a year-on-year basis, according to the BOK.

Governor Rhee has repeatedly expressed concern about the disproportionate hit to low-income families from rate hikes, even as he emphasized that combating inflation remains a priority.

As rates rise, a large proportion of lower-income and lower-credit households face the prospect of losing access to credit due to a government-mandated ceiling on borrowing rates, according to Kim Mee-roo, a researcher at the Korea Development Institute.

About 85% of households that borrow at a rate just below the legal maximum of 20% belong to the bottom 40% percentile of income and the bottom 20 percentile of credit ratings, he said. “These people face having no choice but to turn to private money brokers if banks decline extensions,” he said. “That would spread credit risks more widely.”

Consumption has been a key support to the economy, helping it grow last quarter as exports cooled. Private spending may start to ease in coming months as rate rises work their way through the economy.

The hit to consumption from each 25 basis-point hike takes about seven quarters to impact fully, the BOK estimates. It also doesn’t unwind as quickly, denting private spending for an extended period.

Each quarter-percentage-point hike also leads to an increase of 3.3 trillion won in interest expenses nationwide, the BOK estimates. Combined with inflation eroding real purchasing power, that weighs on consumer confidence that’s key to maintaining economic momentum.

“Households in South Korea are under pressure,” said Eric Chiang, associate economist at Moody’s Analytics.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.