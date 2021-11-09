(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s unemployment rate climbed in October as a planned easing of virus-related restrictions allowed job seekers to resume hunting for work.

The jobless rate increased to 3.2% from 3.0% in September, the statistics office reported Wednesday. That was above economists’ forecasts for 3.1%. From a year earlier, the economy added 652,000 positions, marking an eighth straight month of gains.

Korea’s economy has been gearing up for a loosening of social distancing rules this month that will allow most restaurants to operate without time restrictions and scale back the limit on the size of private gatherings. The labor market averted a significant slowdown during the depths of the nation’s most recent coronavirus outbreak, but economists expect a normalization of activity and participation will lift the unemployment rate going forward.

The Bank of Korea’s board will scrutinize Wednesday’s jobs data closely as it considers raising interest rates at the Nov. 25 policy review. Minutes of the October meeting showed a majority of the board favored further tightening as the economy recovers and financial risks mount.

