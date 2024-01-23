(Bloomberg) -- South Korea urged financial institutions to increase provisioning for losses on project finance debt, citing an increase in troubled building projects increased and delinquencies at savings banks are rising.

Lenders should recognize 100% of an expected loss for project finance loans that have no business feasibility and set aside provisions for their annual reporting, according to a statement from the Financial Supervisory Service, citing Governor Lee Bokhyun.

Long-outstanding bridge loans that haven’t yet been converted to ordinary project finance debt should be fully accounted for in the 2023 annual reporting, Lee said. Provisions for property sites with delayed construction and low demand from home buyers or consumers should be increased gradually.

Credit investors in South Korea are on high alert for signs of trouble after distressed builder Taeyoung Engineering & Construction Co. announced it couldn’t service its debts. That news rekindled memories of a default in 2022 by the developer of a Legoland theme park that sent short-term corporate borrowing costs to their highest in over a decade.

Policymakers quickly moved to contain any contagion from the Taeyoung E&C fallout, pledging to step up a $66 billion program to stabilize markets if needed, with the country’s finance minister vowing authorities “will make every effort” to limit the spillover.

FSS Chief Lee also called on firms to sell unprofitable property projects rather than to keep providing lifeline to the distressed sites by rolling over loans.

The project finance delinquency rate at savings bank more than doubled to 5.56% at the end of September from 2.05% at the end of 2022. Overall PF delinquency rate at financial companies increased to 2.42% compared to 1.19%, according to the FSS.

