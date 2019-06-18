(Bloomberg) -- Korean Air Lines Co. is poised to order 30 widebody Boeing Co. 787 aircraft, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would be the first for the U.S. planemaker at the Paris Air Show after rival Airbus SE clinched a series of sales.

The deal may be announced as soon as Tuesday, said the people, who asked not to be named because the details aren’t public. If it’s split evenly between 787-9 and 787-10 versions of the plane, it would be worth about $9.4 billion.

The Seoul-based airline has said it’s expanding its fleet and replacing aging jets as demand is expected to grow from a joint venture with Delta Air Lines Inc. While carriers in the region are adding more planes to their fleets to meet surging travel demand, they are also looking to retire their old aircraft that guzzle more fuel.

