(Bloomberg) -- A Korean Air Lines Co. plane overshot the runway while attempting to land in Cebu, the Philippines, on Sunday.

The incident occurred amid bad weather, the carrier said a tweet. It’s investigating and will provide details later. A spokeswoman confirmed in a text message that the aircraft overran the runway.

The flight, KE 631, took off from Seoul’s Incheon Airport earlier Sunday. Data from Flightradar24, which tracks air traffic, showed the aircraft appeared to have circled Mactan Cebu International Airport several times before attempting to land. Other flights for bound for Cebu have been diverted or returned to their origin, the data provider said.

