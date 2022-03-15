(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s automobile industry raised concerns about President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s plan to ban purchases of internal combustion engine cars by 2035, saying parts makers may not be ready for such a timeline for electrification.

The Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association will request discussions on the matter with Yoon’s campaign team, which is preparing policies before he takes office in May, the group’s president Jeong Marn-ki said.

“They haven’t talked to us at all about this pledge,” Jeong said. “I hope he changes his mind after taking office.”

Roughly 90% of the 10,000 parts makers in South Korea are small businesses still focused on combustion engine-related components, and will be hit hard as they don’t have the technology and know-how required for electric cars, Korea Automobile Parts Association spokesman Lee Sang-hun said.

“It’s not a matter of providing subsidies,” Lee said. “The government should teach us how to catch fish first.”

Yoon’s target was revealed during his campaign to election victory on March 9, with plans to adopt Euro7 emissions standards. South Korea’s top automaker, Hyundai Motor Co., is aiming for 36% of sales to be electric vehicles by 2030. The company has a 100% goal for EV sales by 2035, but only in Europe.

A Hyundai representative didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

GM Korea Co. doesn’t expect much impact from the planned policy as it has the same 2035 electrification timeline as Yoon, a company spokesman said. Renault Samsung Motors Co., which runs a plant in the port city of Busan in the country’s southeast, declined to comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.