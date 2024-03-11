(Bloomberg) -- Cold weather performance, slow charging and range anxiety took center stage at South Korea’s biggest battery industry gathering.

The issues are major sources of concern for prospective electric vehicle buyers and even risk hindering the widespread adoption of cleaner, greener cars. Recent cold snaps across the northern hemisphere show the challenges: Tesla owners in Chicago waited for hours at Supercharger stations as vehicles took longer than normal to charge, while some drivers in China were forced to push their EVs for miles after their batteries ran out in snowy, frigid conditions.

SK On Co., the battery supplier for Ford Motor Co., Volkswagen AG and Hyundai Motor Co., is tackling the problem with its Winter Pro lithium-iron-phosphate battery. EVs with LFP batteries typically lose up to 70% of their driving range when temperatures drop as low as minus 20C (-4F). The new battery extends charging capacity by 16% and enhances energy density by 19%.

The company also has an upgrade for its SF Battery, first introduced in EVs in 2021 and able to reach 80% charge in 18 minutes. The latest iteration, the SF+ Battery, can achieve the feat in just 15 minutes. SK On is already in talks with carmakers to supply both the faster-charging and better-in-winter batteries, according to Youngmoon Riew, vice president for commercial planning.

“There are a lot of concerns among potential consumers over charging, especially about fast-charging,” Riew said in an interview at last week’s InterBattery exhibition. “At the same time, carmakers want to release cheaper EVs, calling for cheaper batteries too, like LFP cells, to increase the adoption of EVs.”

While LFPs are cheaper than other battery chemistries, they have a shorter driving range per charge — a major problem for people living in places without comprehensive charging infrastructure. That’s sparked development of alternatives, particularly solid-state batteries, which charge faster, hold more energy, are smaller and are less likely to cause fires than their LFP counterparts.

Samsung SDI Co., which is partnering with both Stellantis NV and General Motors Co. to build battery plants in the US, unveiled its schedule for commercializing an all-solid-state battery. That includes a target to start mass production as early as 2027, with the release of samples before then, according to Chief Executive Officer Yoonho Choi.

“There should be a jump in battery technology for expansion of EVs as the technologies for lithium-ion batteries, especially for materials, are almost saturated,” said Stella Go, executive vice president at Samsung SDI. “We are trying to lead in new technologies.”

The company is targeting a nine-minute battery charge by 2026 and a 20-year lifespan by 2029, she said.

There was no escaping geopolitics at the Seoul show. Tensions continue to ripple through the EV industry as relations between the US and China fray.

Just like last year, about a dozen US government officials met with Korean battery makers to discuss building plants that comply with the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to address China’s dominance of the global supply chain. Europe is also trying to shift away from its reliance on China.

Labor has emerged as a potential bottleneck to those plans. Recruiting trained, high-quality workers for American and European battery plants has long been a key concern.

Rounding out the gathering was a rallying cry from LG Energy Solution Ltd., the world’s third-biggest EV battery maker, for the industry to step up innovation efforts. Korea’s top producers — LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On — control nearly half the global market for EV batteries outside of China.

“LG has led the Korean battery industry, but we can’t do it alone from now on,” Chief Technology Officer Kim Je Young said. “Competition from others, including Chinese firms, is tremendous — Korea’s three cell makers and materials suppliers should lead the global battery industry.”

