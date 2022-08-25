(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s bonds fell across the curve after the central bank raised its inflation forecasts and signaled it may have to keep increasing interest rates for longer to counter price pressures.

The country’s three-year bond yields jumped more than 20 basis points after Governor Rhee Chang-yong said the central bank was focused on curbing inflation, damping speculation policy makers may reduce the pace of tightening in the face of a worsening economic outlook. Policy makers raised their benchmark rate by a quarter point, in line with economists estimates.

“The bond-market reaction to the press conference seems excessive,” said Kong Dongrak, a fixed-income strategist at Daishin Securities in Seoul. Prior to the BOK meeting, the threat of a global recession had spurred bets for an early end of the BOK’s tightening cycle, and these were unwound during the governor’s speech, he said.

Three-year yields closed 22 basis points higher at 3.53%, while those on 10-year bonds rose 16 basis points to 3.60%. Three-year government bond futures slid 0.7% to 103.97, the biggest drop since June.

While Thursday’s 25 basis-point increase was smaller than the BOK’s half-point hike in July, markets chose to focus on Rhee’s determination to fight inflation. He said the current policy rate was at the “mid-range of a neutral rate” and that it should hit the “upper-range” if prices remain elevated, signaling there is further room to increase it.

The central bank raised its inflation projection for this year to 5.2% from an earlier forecast of 4.5%, and lowered its economic growth estimate to 2.6% from 2.7%.

“Despite the market reaction, we are not going to interpret the August policy meeting as hawkish,” Moon Hongcheol, a fixed-income and foreign-exchange strategist at DB Financial Investment in Seoul, wrote in a research note. Rhee’s comments were a way to control inflation expectations, and rising yields offer buying opportunity, he said.

