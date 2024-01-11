(Bloomberg) -- Taeyoung Engineering & Construction, the distressed developer that’s raised the threat of more project finance crises in South Korea, won support from creditors to start debt restructuring talks.

The builder of a post office in Seoul’s financial district, amusement parks and a baseball stadium received backing in a vote from creditors holding 96.1% of its aggregate debt, according to a statement from its largest creditor Korea Development Bank on Friday.

But the successful ballot is only the first step in a months-long restructuring process for the firm, which had net debt of 1.8 trillion won ($1.4 trillion) as of September. KDB will set up a body to supervise financial management of the builder, which is part of a larger conglomerate that also includes one of the nation’s biggest broadcasters. Creditors want to push ahead with construction projects already underway, according to KDB’s statement.

Taeyoung has rekindled memories of a default in 2022 by the developer of a Legoland amusement park that sent short-term corporate borrowing costs to their highest in over a decade. The case has sent authorities into damage control mode to contain any fallout, with sensitivities running high after other real estate debt related crises that struck after the Bank of Korea started hiking interest rates in 2021.

Taeyoung struggled to refinance project finance loans, the same kind of short-term debt taken out by builders for construction projects that caused the Legoland developer crisis. To generate cash, Taeyoung Group is selling off assets and offered to provide even its lucrative stake in Seoul Broadcasting System as collateral, if needed, in order to win a green light from creditors.

After a rally in anticipation of the deal, Taeyoung’s shares tumbled as investors took profit on the news. The stock was down 13% as of 10:28 am in Seoul on Friday. Taeyoung’s 2024 won bond was trading at 61.5% of par, just shy of its all-time low and down from 97.2% before it announced the restructuring, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Officials’ policy steps have helped stop credit markets going into a spin this time, with yield premiums stable since the start of the year. But Korean real estate prices have tumbled and an election in April is adding to pressure on the government, which is trailing in a poll.

Korea’s finance minister pledged to step up a $66 billion program to stabilize markets, if needed. Likewise, Lee Bokhyun, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, a market watchdog, said there was a contingency plan to calm markets, if required.

Yields on commercial paper, which spiked as a result of Legoland’s troubles, have been steady in recent days, well below their 2022 crisis-era peak.

Korea’s finance ministry said in a statement on Friday that authorities would strengthen monitoring of major construction sites and take timely measures due to concerns about real estate project financing. Financial markets are relatively stable, they also said.

Having agreed to kick-start the process, creditors will have until April 10 to undertake due diligence of Taeyoung E&C’s business. The deadline for agreement on a restructuring proposal is April 11, with a detailed plan to be signed within a month of that date. Changes to the yield and maturity of the builder’s debt could be decided on during those talks.

--With assistance from Finbarr Flynn, Whanwoong Choi and Youkyung Lee.

(Writes through, adds debt figure in third, shares and bond in sixth, finance ministry in tenth paragraphs)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.