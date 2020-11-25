(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.

South Korean exporters see the won as too strong and cited currency volatility as one of their key concerns for next year, according to a trade group survey.

For 801 exporters polled by the Korea International Trade Association, a won level of 1,133 against the dollar is the pain threshold between profits and losses. The companies said 1,167 was an appropriate level, according to the survey released earlier this week. The won was trading around 1,106 at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and has traded at an average around 1,117 this month.

The survey indicates that the recent strengthening of the won has pushed the currency outside the comfort zone of Korea’s overseas-oriented companies, adding to headwinds for the economy amid a resurgence of the virus at home and abroad.

The won has appreciated the most among currencies in Asia so far this quarter. Its rally has been driven by positive economic data at home and China, and inflows into the local stock market. The moves have prompted a spate of jawboning by authorities, looking to keep a lid on the appreciation.

Surging South Korean Won Sparks Alarm as Risk to Exports

Investors will closely scrutinize any verbal warnings over the strength of the currency from Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol after the board reviews policy on Thursday. South Korea’s policy makers say they are concerned about the pace of currency movements and volatility rather than specific levels.

With the won currently stronger than both the breakeven and appropriate levels indicated by surveyed firms, the appreciation trend could worsen exporters’ profitability and their price competitiveness, the KITA report said.

In the survey, 71% of firms said they expect exports to increase next year, with the pace of gains seen fastest for refined oil products (6%), followed by chips (3.2%).

(Updates to add more details from survey and latest won level. An earlier version corrected name of association that published the survey.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.