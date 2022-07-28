(Bloomberg) -- State-backed Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corp. is in talks with Kenya to build a $1.5 billion highway connecting the East African nation’s port city of Mombasa to the capital.

At high risk of debt distress, according to the International Monetary Fund, Kenya is turning to non-debt measures such as public-private partnerships to finance infrastructure projects.

The company known as KIND has been undertaking feasibility studies for the nearly 400-kilometer (249-mile) highway since November 2021, which are scheduled to end next month, it said in a statement.

“Although still at the stage of preliminary feasibility study, we are continuously discussing commercializing this project and if we win an order in the future, we expect we will be able to advance into Kenya through investment co-operation and in consortium with domestic companies,” KIND said, without giving timelines. Investors will recoup their outlay by charging tolls.

Kenya National Highways Authority Director-General Kung’u Ndung’u declined to provide details on the project.

KIND was established in 2018 by the Korean government to support global public-private partnerships and established its fourth overseas office in Nairobi in 2019, according to its website. It aims “to compete against Chinese companies that are highly influential in the region.”

Kenya’s plans for a new highway linking its two biggest cities fell through due to debt concerns. San Francisco-based Bechtel Corp. won a $3.5 billion order for the road in August 2017, but preferred to be a contractor rather than to build, own and operate it.

