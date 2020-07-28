(Bloomberg) -- Surging demand for ready-to-eat food due to pandemic restrictions has helped shares of a South Korean food company more than double from their coronavirus-driven low.

Shares of CJ CheilJedang Corp. have climbed 135% since March 19, compared with a 54% rise for the benchmark Kospi index. While severe lockdowns were avoided in South Korea, which accounts for about half of the company’s sales, the real boost has been abroad.

“Our performance in overseas markets, especially in the U.S. and China, has been the main force behind the rise in our share price,” Executive Vice President Jung Kil Geun said in an email.

The company’s U.S.-based Schwan’s Co. unit, whose brands include Tony’s and Mrs. Smith’s, saw a 38% annual increase in frozen pizza sales in May. Jung said strong demand for dumplings in China also helped “significantly” boost sales.

Helped by acquisitions including Schwan’s and Kahiki Foods Inc., the Korean company has increased its sales contribution from the U.S. to over 20% from under 5% in 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. CJ’s market share is growing in the U.S. and China, and it may seek to further expand its presence in Vietnam through acquisitions of local companies, NH Investment & Securities Co. said in a recent report.

While CJ CheilJedang’s shares are near their highest level since November 2017, they’re trading at 10 times estimated 12-month forward earnings compared with a five-year average of 12.5 times, the Bloomberg data show. Noodle maker NongShim Co., which gets less than 6% of its sales from outside of South Korea, trades at 17.6 times earnings.

“CJ is probably be the only Korean food company which has growth potential from overseas sales, while maintaining a large market share domestically -- at least 40% in most of its products,” said Lee Ha-yoon, manager of the Midas Miso Mid & Small Securities Master Investment Trust, which is beating 99% of peers this year with a return of 37%. “The valuation is still not too high, meaning there’s still room for the stock to go higher.”

