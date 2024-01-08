(Bloomberg) -- Serbia and Kosovo defused a dispute over the recognition of each other’s automobile registration plates in a rare sign of progress in a simmering conflict between the Balkan states.

The European Union welcomed Serbia’s decision last week to stop requiring stickers to cover respective state symbols on vehicles entering from Kosovo, which was reciprocated by Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Friday.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called it “a step in right direction toward better regional and European integration of the Western Balkans” in a statement on Sunday.

Conflicting claims over who has the right to issue license plates in an area of Kosovo near the border that’s home to the biggest Serb community have led to recurring outbreaks of violence. Serbia still regards Kosovo as part of its territory after it unilaterally announced its independence in 2008.

Serbs in Kosovo, which is mostly populated by ethnic Albanian, have defied the government in Pristina for years, showing loyalty to Belgrade instead. Fines for using Serbia-issued plates pushed residents into gradually accepting those provided by the local authority.

The EU has made resolving the standoff between the countries a condition for joining the bloc, which both governments seek to do.

