(Bloomberg) -- Kosovo’s opposition parties won an early general election, signaling a turn away from politicians who rose to prominence as guerrilla fighters against neighboring Serbia in the 1990s.

With a shared legacy of war holding up European Union membership for both sides, Sunday’s ballot marked a defeat for outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, who resigned in July to face interrogation by a war crimes tribunal. He had campaigned on a 100% import tax he imposed on Serbian products last year in retaliation for Serbia’s lobbying against Kosovo joining international organizations.

The center-right Democratic League of Kosovo, led by another former premier, Isa Mustafa, and the nationalist Self-Determination Movement each took about a quarter of the vote, according to a partial count by election authorities. Parliament Speaker Kadri Veseli’s party was headed for third place with 22% and a Haradinaj-led coalition was at 12%.

The two opposition parties that won most votes have been critical of Haradinaj’s policies. Even so, all major groups in predominantly ethnic Albanian-populated Kosovo demand unconditional recognition of independence from Serbia and reject concessions such as a land swap floated last year by the presidents of Serbia and Kosovo.

EU-mediated talks to normalize relations stalled in 2018. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said late Sunday that his country was ready to resume the negotiations with whomever forms a new government in Kosovo, on condition that the trade barrier is lifted.

Kosovo seceded from Serbia in 2008 and is seeking full international recognition as an independent state and a lasting peace deal with its neighbor as both Balkan nations seek to advance toward EU membership.

Serbia vows never to recognize Kosovo as a country, a stance backed by Russia and China in international organizations. Kosovo’s independence is recognized by more than 100 other countries, including the U.S. and all but five EU states.

