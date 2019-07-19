(Bloomberg) -- Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj announced he was stepping down and called for snap elections after receiving a summons to appear as a witness at the international war crimes tribunal in the Hague.

“I resign irrevocably from the position of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo,” Haradinaj said on Facebook Friday. “Governments and powers are interchangeable, we live in a democracy.”

Haradinaj said it was up to Kosovo’s president to start talks with political parties and set a date for early elections. Prime minister since 2017, he was formerly a leader of the Kosovo Liberation Army, which fought for independence from Serbia.

Last November he introduced a 100% tax on Serbian imports after Kosovo’s neighbor blocked its inclusion in the global Interpol police body and promised to lift the tariffs only once Serbia recognized its independence. His resignation may provide a path toward unblocking the standoff.

