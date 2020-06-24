(Bloomberg) -- Days before planned peace talks in the White House, Kosovo’s president and other separatist fighters were accused of war crimes during the conflict with Serbia that ended two decades ago.

The Specialists Prosecutor’s Office in The Hague said it filed a 10-count indictment charging President Hashim Thaci and others with offenses that also include “murder, enforced disappearance of persons, persecution, and torture,” according to a statement Wednesday.

The indictment alleges that Thaci and others are “criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders.” A pre-trial judge is reviewing the indictment to decide whether to confirm the charges.

The court said it decided to issue the notice because of repeated efforts by Thaci and others to obstruct and undermine its work. During the war, Thaci was a commander known by the nickname “The Snake.” The court is investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after the 1998-99 independence war with Serbia.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Thaci will be able to travel to the U.S. as planned. His spokesman didn’t answer calls and requests for comment.

Thaci was expected in Washington on Saturday for talks with his Serb counterpart Aleksandar Vucic that were organized by the U.S. envoy for the Balkans, Richard Grenell. The meeting was meant to help resolve historic disputes between the neighbors.

