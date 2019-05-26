(Bloomberg) -- Balkan neighbors Albania and Kosovo need to work on greater unity, a goal that will be easier to achieve than Kosovo’s struggle for independence from Serbia, President Hashim Thaci said during a visit to Albania on Saturday, the Koha Ditore newspaper reported.

“We will live in the near future in a joint Kosovo-Albania state,” Thaci said on his visit to Albania, according to the report. “Be assured that it is very easy to realize the dream to have an unlimited space between Kosovo and Albania, rather than the challenge of leaving Serbia.”

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after a war that ended with Western military intervention. Kosovo’s majority population is ethnic Albanian.

To contact the reporter on this story: Misha Savic in Belgrade at msavic2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Balazs Penz at bpenz@bloomberg.net, James Amott, Keith Campbell

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.