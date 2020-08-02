Kosovo Prime Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19, Goes Into Isolation

Kosovo’s Premier Avdullah Hoti announced late Sunday that he has contracted Covid-19 and will self-isolate for two weeks while working from home.

Hoti, 44, said on his Facebook page that he has “no symptoms, except for a very mild cough.”

“I’m in isolation for the next two weeks. I will fulfill my obligations from home,” said Hoti, voted into office on June 3 following a protracted power struggle in the landlocked Balkan nation of 1.8 million people.

Nearly 250 people have died in Kosovo from Covid-19.

