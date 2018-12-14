(Bloomberg) -- Kosovo lawmakers adopted a set of laws to upgrade its lightly armed troops into a formidable force, which the neighboring Serbia sees as an obstacle to normalizing ties between the two Balkan nations.

The vote bypassed objections of ethnic Serb representatives, who previously blocked attempts to change Kosovo’s constitution, which doesn’t envision a regular army in the landlocked state of 1.8 million people. Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but both need to resolve disputes to qualify for European Union membership.

Kosovo’s Western allies, which backed its secession from Serbia, have called for caution in adding muscle to the 4,000-strong Kosovo Security Force. The laws allow its expansion to 5,000 active soldiers and 3,000 reservists, along with investments in weaponry. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has warned the units may be used against the Serb minority in Kosovo, which could trigger a response.

EU-mediated talks between Serbia and Kosovo have stalled and relations further deteriorated after Serbia lobbied against Kosovo’s attempt to join Interpol. In return, Kosovo slapped a 100 percent tariff on imports from Serbia.

Serbia still regards Kosovo as its southern province, backed by Russia and China in preventing Kosovo from joining the United Nations. Some 4,500 peace-keepers led by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have been deployed in Kosovo since the 1998-99 war that ended with NATO bombing, which drove out Serb forces.

