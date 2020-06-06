(Bloomberg) -- Kosovo removed trade restrictions with Serbia, paving the way for the restart of talks with its northern neighbor, just days after the government of Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti was sworn in, Serbian state TV RTS reported.

The decision, effective immediately, will only be temporary and depend on the results of the dialog. Kosovo also expects Serbia to stop campaigning against full international recognition of its independence.

Kosovo, one of Europe’s poorest nations, is still struggling to gain full international recognition after declaring independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after a war that ended with a NATO bombing campaign against Belgrade-backed forces. It imposed a retaliatory 100% tax on imports from Serbia in 2018 in response to Belgrade lobbying against Kosovo’s membership in international bodies, stalling the European Union-mediated talks.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.