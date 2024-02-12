(Bloomberg) -- Kosovo’s prime minister stood by new regulations on enforcing the euro as the country’s sole currency, which have been criticized by the US and European Union as disrupting cash assistance to ethnic Serbs who use the dinar.

Premier Albin Kurti said his government won’t interfere with the independent central bank in implementing the regulation, which took effect on Feb. 1. Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg Television in London, the premier reiterated that ethnic Serbs will be given time to adjust.

“We cannot reverse this decision,” Kurti said on Monday. “We’re not going to have any kind of punitive measures — we don’t want to punish anyone.”

--With assistance from Andrea Dudik.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.