(Bloomberg) -- Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. posted a rise in the first-quarter profit buoyed by a jump in income from non-lending businesses, including fees for services, even as bad loan buffers remained high as a fall out of the latest deadly coronavirus wave.

Net income at India’s fourth-largest private lender is 16.42 billion rupees ($220 million), a 32% jump from 12.4 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing Monday. That nearly matched an average estimate of 16.5 billion rupees by ten analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, founded by billionaire Uday Kotak, has substantially slowed down lending in the wake of a shadow lending crisis three years ago that converged into the pandemic last year as it aimed to protect its asset quality.

