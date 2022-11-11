(Bloomberg) -- Oregon’s Democratic party narrowly won the governor’s race as Tina Kotek outlasted former house minority leader Christine Drazan, the latest sign that the party managed to hold off a “red wave” of Republican victories.

The Associated Press called the race for Kotek late on Thursday after she secured 47.1% of the vote over 43.5% for Drazan. With 85% of the ballots counted, Kotek had a margin of about 65,000 votes. A third candidate, Betsy Johnson, got nearly 9% of the vote. Polls had the race extremely close in the weeks before Election Day.

A Kotek defeat would have been the first for Democrats in a governors race in about four decades. The race narrowed as voters became increasingly disillusioned by incumbent Governor Kate Brown over issues such as rising crime and homelessness in cities including Portland, as well as her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brown, who came to office in 2015 when John Kitzhaber resigned and was later elected to two additional terms, had one of the lowest approval ratings in the nation, according to a Morning Consult poll last month.

With the race appearing tight, out-of-state donors poured more than $9 million into the candidates’ accounts in the month before Election Day, according to a Bloomberg Government analysis of campaign finance data. That included billionaire Nike Inc. co-founder Phil Knight, who gave Drazan $1.5 million last month after favoring Johnson earlier in the race.

The Democratic Governors Association supported Kotek with $6.6 million this cycle, and the Republican Governors Association contributed over $7 million to Drazan’s campaign.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.