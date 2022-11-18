(Bloomberg) --

KPMG LLP appointed Emilio Pera as chief executive officer for the Lower Gulf region, comprising the United Arab Emirates and Oman, following the departure of Nader Haffar last month amid a review of the firm’s corporate governance.

Pera, currently KPMG’s acting head of tax in the region, will take over from Haffar on January 1 after a period of transition, the company said in a statement. Pera has been with the firm since 2016.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is currently carrying out a full governance review of KPMG’s Lower Gulf business, following reports about issues related to its governance.

The review is due to be completed by the end of the year and the firm has promised to act on its recommendations.

