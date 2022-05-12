(Bloomberg) --

KPMG LLP will pay more than £14 million ($17.1 million) over misconduct on major work it carried out for collapsed Carillion Plc and data services company Regenersis, in the latest in a long list of audit scandals surrounding the firm.

The Financial Reporting Council, the UK’s audit watchdog, asked a tribunal to sanction the firm for as much as £20 million, at the start of a two-day London hearing. Its executive counsel said that the firm had agreed to a severe reprimand, with the fine reduced to £14.4 million for admissions and mitigating factors. It will also pay all of the costs from the case.

The proceedings follow a five week tribunal hearing in January where details of KPMG and six ex-employees’ wrongdoing, including accusations of acting dishonestly, came to light.

The FRC’s counsel also proposed sanctions against five former KPMG staff. It asked for a £400,000 pound fine for Peter Meehan, KPMG’s audit engagement partner at the time, and for him to be excluded as a qualified accountant for 15 years.

Three senior managers, Alistair Wright, Richard Kitchen and Adam Bennett, should be fined £100,000 apiece and excluded for 12 years, with audit junior Pratik Paw excluded for four years and facing a £50,000 fine. A decision on the final amount will be delivered in the coming months.

The watchdog opened an investigation after KPMG self-reported concerns related to the Carillion audit, and later widened it out to include Regenersis. KPMG admitted to the misconduct. The claims relate to a 2015 audit of Regenersis, now known as Blancco Technology Group Plc, and a 2017 audit of Carillion.

The latest hefty fine is a fresh blow to KPMG which has faced ongoing criticism over the quality of its work. The company faces an accumulation of disciplinary action over its audits of Carillion, including a £1.3 billion suit by its administrators. It has previously been fined millions of pounds over shoddy audits of companies including Conviviality Plc, Silentnight Group and Ted Baker Plc.

“I am saddened that a small number of former employees acted in such an inappropriate way, and it is right that they - and KPMG - now face serious regulatory sanctions as a result,” Jon Holt, Chief Executive of KPMG UK, said. “As a firm, we are committed to serving the public interest with honesty and integrity.”

The FRC’s record fine was when it penalized Deloitte LLP £15 million over the audit of Autonomy Corp.

Top Audit Firms in Crosshairs as U.K. Watchdog Beefs Up Powers

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.