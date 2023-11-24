(Bloomberg) -- KPMG has frozen pay for thousands of its UK staff and cut bonuses despite stubbornly high inflation.

A spokesperson for the audit firm said that due to soft market demand, raises would be prioritized for staff who have been promoted. Workers eligible for a bonus will receive one that’s lower than in previous years.

The business has about 17,000 staff in the UK including partners, who receive a share of profits. Graduates who are progressing as they pass exams won’t be affected by the pay freeze.

The so-called Big Four accountancy giants have been reining in costs to adapt to a tough macro environment, laying off hundreds of staff in the UK and cutting partner pay due to a slowdown in dealmaking.

Read More: KPMG to Cut 125 UK Consulting Jobs as Client Demand Drops

The news was first reported by the Financial Times.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.