KPMG LLP was sued for 1.3 billion pound ($1.8 billion) by the administrators of defunct U.K. contractor Carillion Plc. over allegations that the firm’s audit of its accounts were negligent.

The U.K.’s Official Receiver, acting on behalf of Carillion’s creditors, accused KPMG of failing in its duties to spot misstatements on the group’s accounts, according to court documents filed on Jan 17 and made public Thursday.

“The picture presented by the financial statements was of profitable companies, with substantial net assets,” lawyers for the Official Receiver said. “In reality, the group’s and the claimants’ financial positions bore no resemblance to the reported results and the financial statements were seriously misleading.”

Carillion’s collapse was one of the biggest corporate casualties in British history. It fell into liquidation in 2018 after the U.K. government refused to bail it out, costing almost 3,000 jobs and leaving 30,000 suppliers and subcontractors with 2 billion pounds in unpaid bills.

“We believe this claim is without merit and we will robustly defend the case,” a KPMG spokesperson said. “Responsibility for the failure of Carillion lies solely with the company’s board and management, who set the strategy and ran the business.”

KPMG has faced ongoing criticism over the quality of its work and the company faces an accumulation of disciplinary action over its audits on Carillion, including ongoing tribunal proceedings brought by the industry regulator the Financial Reporting Council.

KPMG has yet to file it defense.

