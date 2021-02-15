(Bloomberg) -- KPMG South Africa will become the nation’s first major auditor to stop offering consulting services to listed clients in an attempt to further rebuild confidence in the firm’s operations.

“The objective of such a move is to help restore trust in the profession, as it removes any perception of conflicts of interest with our audit work for listed entities,” KPMG SA Chief Executive Officer Ignatius Sehoole said in a statement on Monday. The change will come into effect on March 31.

Over the last three years, the firm has put in place measures to clean up its business following a revenue drop brought about by various scandals. In late 2017, KPMG SA came under fire for work done for a politically connected family accused of plundering the South African government’s coffers. The company also published a misleading report on the nation’s revenue service.

“KPMG SA has worked closely with the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors in building our robust audit quality plan,” Sehoole said. “After the significant and market leading governance and leadership changes the firm made in the last three years, we are committed to continuing to lead the rebuilding of trust in the firm.”

