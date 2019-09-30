(Bloomberg) -- Royal KPN NV said it won’t be hiring Dominique Leroy, the head of Belgian phone carrier Proximus SADP, as chief executive officer following reports of an investigation into her sales of shares in her former employer.

Joost Farwerck will serve temporarily as chairman of the management board and executive committee, KPN said Monday. Leroy was supposed to join the company as CEO on Dec. 1.

Belgian media reported earlier this month that police conducted searches of Leroy’s home in relation to an investigation over possible insider trading. KPN said it’s unclear how long Belgian authorities will need to conduct their procedures.

“This was a difficult decision for the Supervisory Board given the track record of Mrs. Dominique Leroy as a very accomplished executive,” KPN Chairman Duco Sickinghe said in the statement. “However, the uncertainty around timing results in a situation, which the supervisory board considers not in the interest of KPN.”

KPN needs a new leader to deal with a tough competitive landscape after Maximo Ibarra said unexpectedly in June that he would step down as chief executive to lead Comcast Corp.’s Sky Italia. Ibarra had held ambitions to put KPN on the acquisition trail, but when this didn’t happen he turned his focus to cutting jobs and streamlining the company’s IT systems.

