(Bloomberg) -- Royal KPN NV promoted a company insider to the post of chief executive officer after dropping former pick Dominique Leroy.

Chief Operating Officer Joost Farwerck, 54, will get that job, while Chris Figee will replace Jan Kees de Jager as chief financial officer in February, the company said Tuesday. Monday KPN reversed a decision to hire Leroy as CEO following reports of an investigation into her sales of shares at her old employer, the Belgian phone carrier Proximus SADP.

KPN said Sept. 5 that Leroy would leave the top job at Proximus to join the company as CEO at the start of December. Local media later reported that police conducted searches of Leroy’s home in relation to an investigation over possible insider trading. The most senior woman in European telecommunications now has no company to run.

Farwerck will have to continue cutting costs and find fresh revenue streams since consolidation in the industry hasn’t been enough to ease competitive pressures in the Dutch market. The company has been dealing with the migration of customers to different pricing structures, which has exacerbated sales weakness.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Mulier in Geneva at tmulier@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Kenneth Wong

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.