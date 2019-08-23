(Bloomberg) -- Kraft Heinz Co. had its outlook revised to negative by S&P Global Ratings, which cited “performance erosion and lack of clarity” as the company tries to turn around a sales slump.

The packaged-food company could see its rating downgraded to speculative grade by mid-2021 if the credit-rating company doesn’t see signs that it can cut its debt relative to earnings. The credit grader said it’s worried about the risks the company could face in the second half of 2019, including higher commodity costs and lower stocking at retailers. The company has about $30.3 billion in long-term debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Warren Buffett-backed Kraft Heinz carries BBB- ratings -- the lowest investment-grade rank -- from S&P and Fitch Ratings.

Email and voicemail messages to Kraft Heinz seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.

Kraft Heinz is still trying to move past a myriad of issues that have hammered its shares this year. The company has struggled ever since its bid to buy Unilever collapsed in 2017, and in February, it announced a $15.4 billion writedown on the value of its brands and a subpoena. Its own internal investigations have also revealed accounting issues, and it had to restate results going back to 2015.

As it tries to turn things around, it announced new leadership: Longtime Anheuser-Busch InBev executive Miguel Patricio replaced Bernardo Hees as chief executive officer this summer. But he has an uphill battle ahead: He said earlier this month that Kraft Heinz needs a “comprehensive strategy” but that he didn’t have enough confidence to issue guidance at this time. The company also withdrew its previous Ebitda guidance for the year and shareholders sent the shares tumbling.

Kraft Heinz shares fell as much as 1.8% to $25.15 in early trading. The stock had already lost 41% of its value this year through Thursday’s close.

--With assistance from Deena Shanker.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jonathan Roeder in Chicago at jroeder@bloomberg.net;Claire Boston in New York at cboston6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Anne Riley Moffat at ariley17@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.