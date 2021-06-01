(Bloomberg) -- Kraft Heinz Co. plans to invest 140 million pounds ($199 million) to upgrade its Kitt Green food plant in the northwest of England, potentially creating as many as 50 full-time jobs.

The investment would be the company’s largest in more than two decades in an existing manufacturing facility outside the U.S., according to a statement Tuesday. The proposed outlay is still subject to final company approvals later this year.

“The Kitt Green plan is a strong vote of confidence in post-Brexit Britain, aligning with the U.K. government’s leveling up agenda,” Kraft Heinz said in the statement.

The Pittsburgh-based food giant, whose products range from ketchup to cheese slices and luncheon meats, plans to modernize the site’s manufacturing capabilities over four years. The investment would bring the production of sauces like ketchup, mayonnaise and salad dressing back to the U.K., while upgrading equipment and technology to meet environmental commitments.

Located near Wigan, England, the plant is Europe’s largest food-manufacturing facility, producing more than 1.3 billion cans of food per year, with 94% consumed in Britain, according to the statement.

