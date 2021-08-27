(Bloomberg) -- Kraft Heinz Co. will require all U.S. office-based employees to be fully vaccinated prior to returning to the office in January, unless they have obtained a health-related or religious accommodation.

“We decided to take this step after listening to employees that a fully vaccinated workplace would increase their confidence in returning to the office,” a company spokesperson told Bloomberg News in an emailed statement. The mandate doesn’t apply to manufacturing workers, though Kraft Heinz said it’s encouraging vaccinations and has “stringent health and safety protocols” at its plants.

The company’s offices will be open in September for vaccinated employees that choose to come in, but all workers are expected to return in January. Kraft Heinz joins a growing list of major companies mandating vaccination for office employees, including Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Walmart Inc.

