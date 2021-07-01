(Bloomberg) -- Krafton Inc. cut its targeted initial public offering by more than a trillion won after concerns over its proposed valuation, dashing the game-maker’s ambitions for the largest-ever debut in South Korea.

The company behind the hit mobile game PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds said it will now sell 8.65 million shares at 400,000 won to 498,000 won, according to a revised filing on Thursday. That would mean that at the top end, the company could raise 4.3 trillion won ($3.8 billion), down from an earlier target of 5.6 trillion won, giving it a market capitalization of about 24 trillion won. It expects to go public on Aug. 10.

Krafton had been ordered in June by a local financial watchdog to revise its prospectus due to insufficient or unclear descriptions of unspecified important matters. Despite being almost wholly dependent on its blockbuster PUBG game for earnings, the startup had included non-gaming firms such as Walt Disney Co. and Warner Music Group Corp. in its pool of valuation peers, drawing criticism from local media. Both have been removed in its revised filing, along with some other foreign companies.

Krafton’s enterprise value in its IPO may reach 31.7 trillion won and gives it multiples well above its closest peers, yet could be tough to sustain after its listing. The reliance on a single title -- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds -- and lack of revenue diversity, difficult year-ago comparables and slowing engagement post-pandemic may drag sales growth.

-- Matthew Kanterman and Nathan Naidu, analysts

PUBG, which has sold more than 75 million copies across PC and console platforms, accounted for most of the 1.67 trillion won sales last year at Krafton, whose investments in other titles such as Elyon has yet to pay off. The company has also been expanding the game’s universe with next-generation games, an animated show and a web cartoon as well as expand into fields like artificial intelligence, deep learning and entertainment.

Krafton’s IPO could have been the pinnacle for what is shaping up to be a record year of equity floats for South Korean firms. Online retailer Coupang Inc. raised $4.6 billion earlier this year in an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, the most ever by one of the country’s corporations. More deals are likely to come in the second half, including LG Energy Solution.

