(Bloomberg) -- Russia-appointed authorities in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk region said a high-ranking minister in the breakaway government had been killed in a Saturday blast that left a total of 28 people dead.

Alexey Poteleshchenko, the Moscow-backed emergency situations minister, was among the victims of a Ukrainian attack on a bakery in the city of Lysychansk, Kremlin-backed leader Leonid Pasechnik said on Monday on Telegram.

Two members of the local parliament were also killed in the blast, Russia’s state-run Tass news service reported, citing the Luhansk authorities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said that Western weapons, potentially HIMARs, were used in the strike. Ukrainian officials haven’t commented on the incident.

Luhansk is one of the four Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Russia in 2022, along with Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Russia doesn’t have full control over the entire territory of the regions as fighting there continues.

Two weeks ago, Russia claimed at least 25 people had been killed by a Ukrainian strike on a market and shopping center on the outskirts of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk.

