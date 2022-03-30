(Bloomberg) -- RT, the state-backed TV network formerly called Russia Today, lost its bid to suspend a ban on its broadcasts in the European Union in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

The president of the EU General Court, the bloc’s second-highest tribunal, on Wednesday dismissed the company’s request to suspend the effects of the sanctions until there’s a ruling on its main appeal.

RT’s French arm argued that the EU measures would have “dramatic” economic, financial and human consequences, according to a press release from the court. The president of the Luxembourg-based EU tribunal didn’t think this was the case, based on the information at hand.

EU court fights over sanctions can last years and seldom result in victory for those targeted. Former Ukraine president Viktor Yanukovych and his son remain on a new sanctions list even after winning challenges to their inclusion on the 2020 version earlier on Wednesday.

Their case shows what could be in store for the long list of individuals and companies most recently added to the EU’s sanctions list, including dozens of Russian tycoons over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month.

RT’s case is being handled under a fast-track procedure due to the “exceptional circumstances” and to allow the company to have an answer as soon as possible, the court said.

