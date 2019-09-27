(Bloomberg) -- Russia hopes the U.S. doesn’t release transcripts of President Donald Trump’s conversations with Vladimir Putin as it did this week with his talks with the Ukrainian leader, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

“We would like to hope that things won’t come to such situations in our bilateral relations, which already have plenty of quite serious problems,” Peskov told a conference call when asked for the Kremlin’s reaction to the U.S. decision to release the transcript of the call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“This is a rather unusual practice,” Peskov said. “As a rule, the materials from conversations on the level of the head of state are considered secret or top secret.”

He declined to comment on the controversy around the Trump-Zelenskiy conversation, which has triggered a new drive in the U.S. Congress to impeach Trump. The White House has also been accused of seeking to limit access to records of conversations between the U.S. and Russian leaders.

