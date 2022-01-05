(Bloomberg) -- A Russian technology executive with ties to the Kremlin pleaded not guilty to charges that he led an insider-trading ring that made millions of dollars by hacking into systems used by public companies to file quarterly earnings reports.

Vladislav Klyushin, 41, entered the plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler in Boston federal court and was ordered detained pending trial, said his lawyer, Maksim Nemtsev. Bowler rejected Klyushin’s request to post bail by using a London apartment as collateral.

Klyushin was extradited to the U.S. from Switzerland on Dec. 18, after his arrest on a family ski trip. Authorities suspect Klyushin may have extensive knowledge of Russia’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the hack of Democratic Party email servers, and the assassination attempt of former spy Sergei Skripal.

Klyushin may be the highest-level Kremlin insider apprehended by U.S. authorities in recent memory. Not long ago, he was awarded a medal of honor by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prior to his arrest, he was approached by U.S. and U.K. intelligence agencies, and may have access to secret records stashed abroad of high-level Russian intelligence operations.

