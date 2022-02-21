51m ago
Kremlin Says ‘No Concrete Plans’ for Putin-Biden Summit
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin said there are “no concrete plans” yet for a summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents, casting doubt on earlier statements from Washington and Paris that a deal had been reached in principle for a meeting to ease tensions around Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov didn’t rule out the possibility of a summit if the two leaders decided one was necessary. Specific plans have been set only for a meeting at the foreign-minister level, he said. President Vladimir Putin will hold a special meeting of his Security Council Monday, Peskov said, declining to comment on the subject.
France said earlier Monday that President Emmanuel Macron had gained agreement in principle from Putin and President Joe Biden to hold a summit provided Russia doesn’t invade Ukraine. Moscow has said it doesn’t intend to. But U.S. officials said they have intelligence showing that Putin has already given the order after massing tens of thousands of troops near the border with Russia’s southern neighbor.
