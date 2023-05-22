(Bloomberg) -- Russian forces are battling attackers who crossed over the border from Ukraine, the Kremlin said, in the second such incursion reported by Moscow in two months.

President Vladimir Putin received reports from the Defense Ministry and security officials about the attack by “Ukrainian saboteurs” in the Belgorod region of Russia, which borders Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, according to Russian news services. Russia has sufficient forces in the region to repel and destroy the attackers, he said.

The operation is being carried out by Russian volunteer militias, Andriy Yusov, Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman, said in an interview to Ukraine’s Suspilne broadcaster. The “Freedom of Russia Legion” and the “Russian Volunteer Corps” entered the Belgorod region to create a “security strip” to protect Ukrainian civilians, he said.

Earlier, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel that a “sabotage and reconnaissance group” of the Ukrainian armed forces had entered the area and that the Russian military together with border guards were taking “necessary measures to eliminate the enemy.”

Russian broadcaster RT reported gunfire and smoke coming from the town of Graivoron in Belgorod region close to the border.

Russia in March accused Ukraine of a sabotage attack on a village in the Byransk region near the Ukrainian border that killed two civilians and wounded a 10-year-old boy. Kyiv denied the claim, calling it an attempt by Russian authorities to build up public support for Moscow’s invasion.

