Kremlin Says Separatists Ask Putin to Come to Aid Against Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Separatist leaders from two self-declared republics in eastern Ukraine have appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for assistance repelling Ukrainian forces, the Kremlin said, a potential step toward Moscow sending forces there.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the appeal, which cited allegedly increasing “aggression” by Ukrainian forces against the breakaway areas, came in a letter Wednesday, Tass and Interfax reported.

Ukraine denies it plans to retake the Donbas territories by force, but cease-fire violations on both sides have picked up in recent days along the line of contact dividing their forces.

Russia’s parliament has formally given Putin the authority to deploy troops to the separatist regions after he officially recognized them this week. The Russian president has said he did not yet intend to send what he called “peacekeepers” to eastern Ukraine, but would do so “as necessary.”

Ukraine and its western allies charge that Russian forces have already been in the territories since their formation in 2014. Moscow denies that.

