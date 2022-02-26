(Bloomberg) -- Russia has resumed military operations in Ukraine after Kyiv refused to conduct negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday.

“Because the Ukrainian side in effect refused negotiations, the main Russian forces resumed their advance according to the plan of the operation,” Peskov told a conference call, declining to provide further details.

Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had ordered Russian troops to stop their progress Friday as the two sides discussed the possibility of negotiations. They failed to reach agreement on a format or locale. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv on the fate of the talks and there was no indication on the ground that the Russian advance had stopped Friday.

Asked about the latest round of U.S. and European sanctions, Peskov said they are “quite serious.”

“But we also quite seriously prepared for them in advance because they were essentially predictable,” he said.

