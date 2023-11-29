(Bloomberg) -- Sending European military advisers to Finland’s border with Russia is an unnecessary security measure that may fuel tension, according to the Kremlin’s spokesman.

Commenting on a report that Poland plans to send a group to help Finland protect its frontier with Russia, Dmitry Peskov said the concentration of additional forces on its border was “unprovoked and unjustified.”

“Finland is not threatened by anyone or anything,” Peskov was cited by the state-run Tass news service as saying. “In this case, these are excessive border security measures. There is no threat and in reality there is no tension.”

Finland says all eight road checkpoints on its border with Russia will be closed Nov. 30 to Dec. 13 following an influx of asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa. The newest NATO member sees the push of asylum seekers as a hybrid operation conducted by Moscow and a threat to its national security.

