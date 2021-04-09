(Bloomberg) -- Russia brushed off German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s call to pull back troops massed near the border with Ukraine, warning that growing violence there could set off a broader military conflict.

“The escalation of tensions in the southeast of Ukraine justifies the measures Russia is taking,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call Friday, referring to the military buildup. “The trend in the behavior of the Ukrainian side creates the risk of a resumption of full-scale military action,” he said.

Ceasefire violations in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine have grown in recent weeks and Russia has moved thousands of troops into the area near the border. Moscow accuses Ukraine of preparing for a new offensive against the Russian-backed separatist regions there. Kyiv denies that and has blamed Moscow for the latest surge in tensions.

Calling the current escalation “rather unprecedented,” Peskov’s comments seemed to reflect a hardening of Russia’s position. They came a day after the Kremlin’s top envoy for the conflict seemed to play down the significance of what Moscow claims is a military buildup by Kyiv in the contested region.

Merkel Call

Merkel spoke to President Vladimir Putin about the situation in a call Thursday, appealing to him to reverse the buildup to reduce tensions. Putin responded that Russia has the right to move its forces where it deems necessary on its own territory, Peskov said.

The growing tensions have drawn calls from the U.S. and its allies for Russia to de-escalate, but so far the Kremlin has shown little sign of backing down. Officials and analysts suggested the buildup was meant as a signal to Kyiv and its western allies not to make a move against the Moscow-backed separatists, rather than a prelude to actual military action. But the cease-fire violations and rising rhetoric have raised fears that combat could spread as it did in the 2014 war, which killed thousands.

Peskov didn’t specify what evidence the Kremlin saw for his claim that the risk of “civil war” in Ukraine is rising. Authorities in Kyiv reject that idea, arguing that the 2014 conflict was fomented by Russian intervention and pointing the finger at Moscow for the latest escalation.

Large Buildup

The U.S. has said the Russian buildup near the border is the largest since the war. Peskov declined to comment on the scale of the military moves, saying only that Russia views them as justified.

The troop buildup and the increasingly warlike rhetoric reflect a growing risk of direct conflict with Ukraine, said Andrey Kortunov, head of the Kremlin-founded Russian International Affairs Council.

With hundreds of thousands of residents in the separatist areas now Russian citizens thanks to a Kremlin campaign to distribute passports, Russia may open come to their defense if Kyiv launches an attack on the rebel-held east, he said by phone.

Ukraine says it has no plans for such an offensive.

“Moscow is trying to frighten Kyiv but it’s hard to say if the Ukrainians will get the message,” Kortunov said.

