(Bloomberg) -- Former Indonesian first lady Kristiani Yudhoyono, wife of Indonesia’s former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, has died. She was 67.

Kristiani Yudhoyono, popularly known as Ani Yudhoyono, died on 11:50 a.m. on Saturday in Singapore, said Imelda Sari, a spokeswoman for the Demokrat Party. She had been treated for blood cancer since February at the National University Hospital.

Her body will be taken to the Indonesian embassy in Singapore on Saturday and flown to Jakarta on Sunday morning where she will be laid to rest at her home before being buried at national cemetery on the same day, according to former coordinating minister for the economy Hatta Rajasa. Rajasa is also the father-in-law of Yudhoyono’s youngest son.

The sixth president of Indonesia and his wife have two sons, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and Edhie Baskoro Yudhoyono. Ani Yudhoyono was a daughter of former general Sarwo Edhie Wibowo.

