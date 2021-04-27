Kroenke Says No Plan to Sell Arsenal After Super League Fiasco

(Bloomberg) -- American billionaire Stan Kroenke and his son Josh said they have no intention of selling Arsenal Football Club after Spotify founder Daniel Ek expressed interest in buying the club.

“We remain 100% committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the Club,” Kroenke Sports & Entertainment said in a statement. “We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer.”

Arsenal was one of 12 teams that signed up for the ill-starred Super League, which quickly collapsed amid opposition from fans and politicians.

“Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this.”

Kroenke, 73, is worth $9.7 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He owns all of the London-based team after taking it private several years ago in a deal valuing the club at $2.3 billion.

