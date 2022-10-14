(Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co.’s $24.6 billion tie-up with rival grocery chain Albertsons Cos. is a huge score for the four Wall Street banks that put together the year’s fifth biggest deal.

Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. are advising Kroger, while Goldman Sachs & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG are working with Albertsons, according to a statement Friday.

The deal is a rare bright spot for mergers and acquisitions in a year when rising interest rates, soaring inflation and fears of recessions have dragged global deal values down 28% from 2021 levels, Bloomberg data show.

That kind of slump raises the stakes for bankers in the intensely competitive business of advising companies on M&A, particularly with fees dwindling and banks already tightening their belts. In short: even the biggest advisory houses can use a win right now.

Citigroup and Credit Suisse are in the midst of change -- with Citigroup exiting major markets including Mexico, and Credit Suisse mulling a spinoff of some of investment banking operations.

Last year, Citigroup combined its global health-care and consumer and retail investment-banking businesses into a “super group” to help win more mandates in those sectors. That appears to be paying off.

Credit Suisse’s history as a dealmaker in the US goes back to its roots as First Boston -- and the Kroger-Albertsons deal shows the bank can still pull in a big mandate even as its advisory business faces an uncertain future.

Wells Fargo, meanwhile, is emerging from years of scandals and has set its sights on branching more heavily into the world of trading and dealmaking, areas where it’s traditionally lagged Wall Street peers.

This deal validates that strategy while adding to a string of jumbo mergers for Wells Fargo this year. It firmly establishes it as a top-10 adviser in the M&A league tables, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, with it also having worked on Broadcom Inc.’s $61 billion deal for VMware Inc. and Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s $13.1 billion pact for Black Knight Inc.

For Goldman Sachs, the grocery transaction underscores its standing as the top M&A adviser in the game -- a familiar win at least for the bank that’s otherwise retreating from an expensive foray into consumer banking and embarking on its biggest round of jobs cuts since the start of the pandemic.

